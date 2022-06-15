Man Allegedly Beheaded Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend, Police Chief Says

An Illinois man was charged in connection to the murder and decapitation of his ex-girlfriend, a local police chief announced Monday.

“It is abominable. It is completely terrible what happened to her,” Alton chief Marcos Pulido said in a Facebook video regarding the June 9 murder of 22-year-old Liese Dodd. “She was decapitated. Decapitated by a freaking savage monster.” (RELATED: 3 Ohio Men Allegedly Beat Teenager To Death, Steal His Car Outside Of High School Founded By LeBron James).

Dodd, about 8 months pregnant, was allegedly beheaded by her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Deundrea Holloway, who was from the Litchfield, Illinois area, according to Pulido. Dodd and Halloway had supposedly dated intermittently for about 2 years, he said.

Litchfield Missouri man beheads 8 month pregnant ex girlfriend, throws head in dumpster https://t.co/P8FGGekov4 #Deundrea Holloway #Liese Dodd — Scallywagandvagabond (@ScallywagNYC) June 14, 2022

Dodd’s mother had reportedly gone to check on her daughter and found her body in her home “in a way you cannot imagine,” Pulido stated. “No mother should have to bury their child,” he said.

Holloway was arrested shortly after identifying the body, according to Fox2. He was arrested in Gillespie, about 45 minutes away from Alton, according to the outlet.

Following the murder, he allegedly threw Dodd’s head in a dumpster, according to KMOV4.

Holloway now faces two charges of first-degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, dismembering a human body, offenses relating to motor vehicles, and concealment of homicidal death, Pulido declared.

“This mother-to-be and her family were in the planning stages of a baby shower that was supposed to be at the end of June,” he said. “But instead now the family planning a funeral.”

Halloway was detained at the Alton police department on a $2 million bond, according to KMOV4.