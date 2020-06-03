‘Real Housewives’ Star Erika Girardi Defends Her Son Who Is A Cop, Says He’s Not A ‘Racist’

“Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi came to the defense of her son after someone said she couldn’t stand with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The moment happened after Girardi shared a black square on her Instagram account Tuesday in honor of “Blackout Tuesday,” according to a report published by Fox News. A user reportedly commented on Girardi’s post saying she couldn’t support black people because of her son’s occupation.

“My son was brought up NOT to be racist. His job is to protect and serve ALL not just people that have his skin color,” Girardi responded, according to Fox. “F**k you and stay off my page.” (RELATED: Here Are All The Celebrities Who Joined Protests In Honor Of George Floyd Over The Weekend)

The “Real Housewives” star has been open about her son being a cop and has even shared photos of him on her social media account.

“People say we look alike,” she captioned a photo she posted about a month ago. “No, you can’t comment.”

Girardi later shared her reasons for putting her son on her Instagram account during an episode of Andy Cohen’s radio show.

“I put him on Instagram and he’s my best-performing post,” she explained. “He didn’t choose this life, I chose this life, and you try to protect them. I don’t care if he is an adult and he carries a gun and a badge. At the end of the day, he’s still my boy, but I posted it and I’m glad I did. He is a very fine young man and I’m so proud.”