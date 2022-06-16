Beyonce Brings Back The 80s With Her Wild Disco-Themed Fashion

Beyonce dominated on the cover of British Vogue’s July edition, taking the world by storm with a series of eclectic fashion choices that included a look resurrecting the disco vibes of the 80s.

Beyonce’s daring style was taken to new heights with the hot new look shared Thursday that gives a nod to the disco days of the past. She stuns in a very bold, oversized headpiece that adds an enormity of dramatic flair to Beyonce’s overall look. Designed by Harris Reed and Vivienne Lake, the monstrous headpiece sets the tone for the rest of the wild, impactful fashion elements.

As she sits atop a dance globe, Beyonce’s oversized platform shoes take the spotlight. They are several inches high and appear nearly impossible to stand in, let alone walk in. The snakeskin design adds texture to the already impressive boots, which were provided by Harris Reed and Roker.

View this post on Instagramphotoshoot A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Beyonce appears to be wearing glittery, skin-tight leggings as she stares down the camera with a serious expression on her face. There’s an oversized piece of textured silk fabric wrapped around her waist, and it cascades elegantly to the ground behind her in a puddle of fashionable fabric. The corset worn by Beyonce is nearly invisible against the special effect lighting. (RELATED: Bella Hadid Stuns In Corset-Style Dress)

.@Beyonce is poised for her next evolution, one that promises vision, grace – and something a little bit extra… In the July 2022 issue of British Vogue, @Edward_Enninful meets a superstar, as Rafael Pavarotti captures the moment: https://t.co/pMpRP09hop pic.twitter.com/v523Q3Eb6x — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) June 16, 2022

Another image that forms part of the British Vogue feature includes Beyonce sitting atop a horse wearing yet another giant headpiece, this one made out of peacock feathers. Reed is credited for conceptualizing and executing Beyonce’s look.

“I was literally speechless. She just means so much to me and my heart,” Reed, speaking about the opportunity to style Beyonce for the incredible photoshoot, said, according to Vogue.