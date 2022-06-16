Editorial

Enes Kanter Freedom Says The NBA Is ‘The Most Hypocritical Organization Out There’

BLOG
Oct 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (13) rebounds the ball during warmups before a game against the Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Enes Kanter Freedom thinks the NBA is an incredibly hypocritical organization.

The former NBA player has been incredibly outspoken about the league’s relationship with the Chinese dictatorship, and there’s a very good chance that his vocal criticism of the CCP has ended his career. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How does he feel about the NBA, which loves to be as woke as possible? He’s not impressed!

Freedom told Outkick’s Bobby Burack the following in part when discussing the NBA’s relationship with China:

My second message is to understand that the NBA, in my opinion, is the most hypocritical organization out there. So we need to keep pushing the NBA to stand up for what is right. The NBA is a 100 percent American-made organization that the Chinese dictatorship runs.

That is unacceptable. Someone, whether it’s the Senate or other politicians, needs to say “enough is enough.” And it’s not just the NBA. Chinese-controlled US institutions also include Hollywood and academia. Someone has to stop this.

He also added that “Adam Silver is the biggest hypocrite of them all. The NBA is not genuine.” Clearly, the former Celtics star is still not holding back at all when it comes to hammering the NBA!

The fact of the matter is that the NBA should be ashamed of the league’s relationship with China, especially given how the NBA pretends to be woke.

The NBA has no problem plastering social justice messages all over the place, but will then cash checks from the CCP. America, while not perfect, is by far and away the greatest country on the planet.

If you want to criticize this great nation, you damn sure better keep that energy while dealing with a dictatorship that has a horrible human rights record.

Instead, the NBA shuts up and dribbles in order to make sure the leaders in Beijing remain happy. If that doesn’t make the league full of hypocrites, I don’t know what does!

Props to Enes Kanter Freedom for shining a light on the NBA’s nonsense!