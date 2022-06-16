Watch The First Preview For Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe Movie ‘Blonde’ With Ana De Armas

The first preview for “Blonde” dropped Thursday morning.

The highly-anticipated Netflix film with Ana de Armas will follow the rise and life of legendary entertainer Marilyn Monroe, and based on the NC-17 rating for sexual content, it’s expected to be pretty sexually graphic. (RELATED: Netflix’s Upcoming NC-17 Film About Marilyn Monroe Will ‘Offend Everyone,’ According To The Director)

While the preview does give fans a glimpse of that side of the film, it does set fans up for a sinister ride. Give it a watch below.

This movie is almost going to send shockwaves through the movie industry. For a couple years, there have been whispers about the film’s content, and those whispers grew louder once it was officially slapped with an NC-17 rating.

NC-17 ratings are incredibly rare. In fact, I can’t remember the last mainstream movie that had one.

‘Offend Everyone’: Netflix Is Releasing A Sexually Graphic Movie With A Major Superstar https://t.co/DeudUNWDCO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 29, 2022

Furthermore, the author of the book the film is based on, Joyce Carol Oates, tweeted back in 2020 that the movie is “startling, brilliant, very disturbing.”

So, people are going into it expecting it to be absolutely insane.

(just a parenthetical aside–I have seen the rough cut of Andrew Dominick’s adaptation & it is startling, brilliant, very disturbing & [perhaps most surprisingly] an utterly “feminist” interpretation… not sure that any male director has ever achieved anything this.) https://t.co/zUubjH5yqV — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 10, 2020

You can catch “Blonde” with de Armas starting September 23 on Netflix. I have a feeling it’s going to be off the walls.