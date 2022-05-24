Editorial

Netflix’s Upcoming NC-17 Film About Marilyn Monroe Will ‘Offend Everyone,’ According To The Director

World PremierLONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Ana De Armas stands next to James Bond Aston Martin Car at the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)e Of "NO TIME TO DIE" - Red Carpet

(Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like Netflix’s upcoming film about Marilyn Monroe is going to be crazy.

There have been whispers for a long time about the NC-17 rated “Blonde” and the sexually graphic nature of the movie with Ana de Armas as the legendary icon. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, it sounds like the film will be an equal opportunity offender when it comes to who it offends.

Director Andrew Dominik said the following when talking about what to expect from the film, according to Vulture (via BroBible):

[If] it would have come out right when #MeToo hit and it would have been an expression of all that stuff. We’re in a time now, I think, where people are really uncertain about where any lines are. It’s a film that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters because I don’t think it will be as cut-and-dried as people want to see it. There’s something in it to offend everyone.

Honestly, I love these comments from Dominik. Again, as soon as word started to circulate that the film was going to be sexually graphic and NC-17, curiosity has been out of control.

NC-17 films aren’t mainstream at all, but Netflix is going forward with “Blonde” with that heavy rating.

Instead of backing down, Dominik is sticking to his guns and promoting the fact that the film will be offensive for a lot of people. In a sense, it’s a great marketing strategy.

You tell people there’s a sexually graphic film with Ana de Armas as Monroe and people are going to be interested. That’s just a fact.

It’s also worth noting that the author of the book the film is based on, Joyce Carol Oates, tweeted that the movie is “startling, brilliant, very disturbing.”

So, yeah, it’s going to be a wild ride.

It should be absolutely fascinating to see what fans get whenever “Blonde” is finally released on Netflix!