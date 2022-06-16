Washington Residents Rush To Gun Stores Amid State’s New Gun Control Law

Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee signed three new gun control laws March 23, causing a massive increase in gun sales, according to a local report.

One of the new laws will ban the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds in an attempt to stop gun violence and decrease gun sales, Komo News reported Thursday. But an interview conducted by the outlet seems to suggest that it has only increased firearm purchases.

“Sales have been phenomenal,” said co-owner of Rehv Arms Jody Lewis. “From a magazine increase, we’ve seen a 100 percent increase here. We can’t keep them in stock. We order them by the case and they’re gone, literally after a day or two after getting them,” according to Komo News.

Not only have people been stocking up on magazines, but they have also been stocking up on firearms.

“I got two 30-round magazines for an AR,” said Trent Nicols, a customer at Rehv Arms, according to Komo News. “I bought an AR-15 today and took one home.”

Both Rhev Arms in Covington and Wade’s Eastside Guns in Bellevue have seen a nearly 25% increase in gun sales, according to Komo News, and for Nicols, it is a result of the new law.

“It was kind of the law, a lot of pressure from the government, especially our state that’s putting on restrictions,” he told Komo News.

Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. These are commonsense measures that will save lives. At long last, do the right thing, Congress. https://t.co/tMNuiEoEQB — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 3, 2022

Gun store owners in Washington seemed to agree with the sentiment that the new law is causing this spike in sales, resulting in great business, Komo News reported.

“The majority of people have been stocking up, or adding standard capacity magazines 15-30 rounds,” Lewis said, according to Komo News. “Sometimes 50 rounds.”

The law will mainly affect AR-15 rifles and handguns, Komo News reported. But some Washington Washington residents aren’t convinced that the law, which goes into effect July 1, will have any real impact on gun safety, according to the outlet.

“I don’t think it’s going to deter crime,” Nicols reportedly said. “I still think criminals are going to end up with whatever they want.” (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Says He’s ‘Comfortable’ With Gun Control Package).

“At the end of the day,” Lewis said, according to Komo News. “The impact it has on law-abiding citizens, it really just hinders them from being able to properly protect themselves from people who do bad things regardless of the laws.”

The spike in sales coincides with a large increase in firearm background checks in Washington. FBI and NCIS reported a total of 63,908 background checks last month, up from 52,914 in January, according to Komo News. This only accounts for how many checks are being made and not the number of guns being bought, the outlet reported.