Utah Football Coach Kyle Whittingham Earns A Massive Pay Raise

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham is slated to make a ton of money over the coming years.

Whittingham’s adjusted contract with the Utes goes through the 2027 season, and he’s now earned a massive raise. The talented coach’s base salary for the 2022 season will be $4.5 million, which is a bump from his old base salary of $1.38 million, according to KSL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Once you add in the money from his partnerships with Under Armour and Learfield, he’ll earn $6 million this season, according to the same report.

BREAKING: @Utah_Football head coach Kyle Whittingham signs an updated contract with @UUtah. 🙌🔴🏈 More to come on https://t.co/4kU961CZ7h.#GoUtes

📷: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/DcLN5VnzW8 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) June 15, 2022

Whittingham will earn $8 million in total compensation in the final year of the deal, according to Desert News. To put it as simply as possible, the head coach of the Utes is a very well-paid man!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Football (@utahfootball)

There are very few elite coaches in college football and the pool of good coaches is also pretty small. Whittingham is in the latter group, and Utah has committed a lot of money to him in order to make sure he doesn’t leave.

When you have a coach who consistently wins at the college level, you pay him what he wants to not leave. Utah has now gotten the job done with Whittingham.

He’s going to make a ton of cash over the coming years!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Athletics (@utahathletics)

Also, it’s hard to overstate just how impressive the job Whittingham has done at Utah is. It’s an incredibly hard place to recruit to, but he’s found a way to win at a level that exceeds any reasonable expectations.

His last season under .500 was all the way back in 2013. He’s also won at least 10 games in a season on six different occasions. The man is a hell of a coach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Football (@utahfootball)

Props to Whittingham for getting his money!