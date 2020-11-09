Editorial

Utah Is ‘Borderline’ On Having Enough Guys To Play UCLA

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Utah Utes looks on in a game against the Washington Huskies at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
It sounds like Utah might have two football games in a row canceled because of coronavirus.

According to Kyle Bonagura, head coach Kyle Whittingham told the media Monday that the Utes are “borderline” on having enough guys to play UCLA this Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Whittingham also said that two position groups for the Utes are “decimated” by the virus. Utah’s game against Arizona this past weekend was canceled because of issues with coronavirus.

Damn, what the hell is going on with Utah right now? We’re not even two games into the PAC-12 football season, and it sounds like the Utes are at the brink.

To say things are going really poorly right now for Utah would be a huge understatement.

 

UPDATE Saturday, November 14 8:30pm FOX

The reality of the situation is that the Utes are cooked if another game gets canceled. They’re supposed to be solid too, which just makes this situation all that much more unfortunate.

I honestly feel so bad for all the players who put in the time to play, fans who supported the program and everyone else involved. Everyone did what they could to make PAC-12 football happen, and here we are.

 

Statement regarding tomorrow's game vs Arizona.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that this gets figured out sooner than later because we all want to see the Utes on the field. If the game does happen, you can catch it at 10:30 EST on Fox.