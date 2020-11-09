Utah Is ‘Borderline’ On Having Enough Guys To Play UCLA

It sounds like Utah might have two football games in a row canceled because of coronavirus.

According to Kyle Bonagura, head coach Kyle Whittingham told the media Monday that the Utes are "borderline" on having enough guys to play UCLA this Saturday.

Whittingham also said that two position groups for the Utes are “decimated” by the virus. Utah’s game against Arizona this past weekend was canceled because of issues with coronavirus.

A couple notes from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham:

– Utes are “borderline” on the threshold for having enough guys to play this week. A couple more positive cases could result in another cancelation.

– 2 position group “decimated”

– Need to get walk-ons up to speed this week. — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) November 9, 2020

Damn, what the hell is going on with Utah right now? We’re not even two games into the PAC-12 football season, and it sounds like the Utes are at the brink.

To say things are going really poorly right now for Utah would be a huge understatement.

The reality of the situation is that the Utes are cooked if another game gets canceled. They’re supposed to be solid too, which just makes this situation all that much more unfortunate.

I honestly feel so bad for all the players who put in the time to play, fans who supported the program and everyone else involved. Everyone did what they could to make PAC-12 football happen, and here we are.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that this gets figured out sooner than later because we all want to see the Utes on the field. If the game does happen, you can catch it at 10:30 EST on Fox.