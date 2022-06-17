Maxim Names Paige Spiranac The World’s Hottest Woman

Paige Spiranac graced the cover of the 2022 Hot 100 Issue as the World’s Sexiest Woman and has clinched a historic record by also being the first athlete to claim this number 1 spot.

The photos speak for themselves, and have left fans in awe of her seemingly effortless beauty. Standing perched upon a table, overlooking a sandy beach, with the water in full view, Spiranac is the definition of feminine beauty. Oozing confidence in a neon yellow blazer and matching strapped heels, Spiranac is Maxim’s hottest pride and joy, as seen on their Instagram page.

Maxim captioned this smoldering cover girl’s hot image by with excitement. “Cat’s out of the bag!! You guys guessed it! Proud to introduce the Cover of the 2022 Hot 100 Issue, the World’s Sexiest Woman, and the first athlete to take the No.1 spot, Paige Spiranac ⛳️🏌🏻‍♀️scroll to see the Cover coming to a Newsstand near you! @_paige.renee” they said.

After capturing the attention of their fans with this ultra sexy opening image, Maxim teased fans further, enticing them to scroll the gallery to see more. "Stay tuned for behind the scenes footage of Paige's photo shoot with the legendary @gilles_bensimon and coverage from our unveiling event in NYC last night!" they said.

The second and lastphoto in the gallery is a very different photo that gives fans a sneak peek at the July/August 2022 Maxim cover. Spiranac is dressed in a button down white dress shirt and wrapped in a sheet, leaving very little to the imagination.

The feature also lists Dua Lipa, Ana de Armas, Megan Fox, Olivia Rodrigo Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj as being part of the issue.