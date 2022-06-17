POLL: Democrats’ Disapproval Of Biden Hits New Highs

Disapproval of President Joe Biden among Democrats reached new highs in a Fox News poll released Thursday.

The poll showed 18% of Democrats registered to vote disapproved of Biden’s performance, the highest number since he took office. About 28% of liberals disapproved of Biden overall.

His disapproval rating was 59% among moderates and 57% among registered voters. Negative opinion of Biden also reached its greatest heights among key demographics, with 60% of voters under 30 years of age, 55% of Hispanics and 53% of women disapproving of him, according to the poll.

“This is a very tight spot for Biden,” Democratic pollster Chris Anderson, who conducted the poll with Republican Daron Shaw, told Fox News. (RELATED: Biden’s Popularity Is Plummeting In A Key Voting Bloc Dems Can’t Afford To Lose)

“If he moves to stabilize his ratings on the left, it could easily lead to more erosion in the middle and hurt his reelection prospects. But if he doesn’t address his problems on the left, his ratings could really crater,” he said.

Voters disapproved of Biden’s handling of inflation by 48 points and of the economy by 38 points, according to the poll.

Only 9% of Republicans approved of Biden, which was the same approval Democrats had for former President Donald Trump. The poll showed 83% of Republicans approved of Trump, compared to Biden’s 81% approval among Democrats.

Trump’s disapproval rating was also high, with 55% of registered voters disapproving of him, according to the poll. He had a 45% favorability rating overall.

Vice President Kamala Harris received a favorability rating of 36% and an unfavorability rating of 56%. Former Vice President Mike Pence performed better in the poll, but his unfavorability rating among Republicans was almost twice as large as Harris’ unfavorability rating among Democrats.

The poll was conducted between June 10-13 by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research. It surveyed 1,002 registered voters and had a margin of error of 3%.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

