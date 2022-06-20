CNN Sounds The Alarm On Another Voting Bloc Fleeing The Democratic Party

High Asian American turnout in races around the country could signal a mass exodus from the Democratic Party, much like what is occurring among Hispanics, CNN reported Sunday.

The successful recall campaign against San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is one example, CNN Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten wrote, observing that Asian-Americans were a key factor in the vote. Boudin’s disapproval numbers were highest among Asian Americans and Hispanic voters prior to his recall. (RELATED: Asian Americans Are Helping Lead The Charge Against Woke School Boards)

Boudin was recalled with 55% of the vote, CNN reported.

“Asian American voters are sick and tired of Democrats hurting our families by causing the highest inflation in 40 years, defunding the police, and ending merit-based education,” RNC Spokesman and Director of Asian Pacific American Media Nainoa Johsens told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “From the election of Glenn Youngkin in Virginia to the recall of San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin, the numbers show that the AAPI community is leaving the Democrat Party behind in droves and the shift is only accelerating.”

“Joe Biden’s radical agenda is out of touch with Asian American voters and Republicans are poised for big gains because the GOP is on the ground months before November to listen to the AAPI community’s concerns and provide real solutions based on our shared conservative values,” Johsens said.

Enten pointed to various Pew Research Center polls, highlighting President Joe Biden’s rapidly declining margins among Asian Americans.

“That’s far greater than the drop he’s had with the electorate overall,” Enten added.

CNN: “Democrats are losing ground with the fastest-growing political bloc: Asian Americans” https://t.co/ztmOFVIL0q — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 20, 2022

Some Republicans believe that reported discrimination against Asian Americans in academic admissions is one issue driving the shift. One notable case centers around Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, Virginia, when the school board changed the admissions policy to pursue “equity.”

The Supreme Court took a similar case involving college admissions earlier this year. The Trump administration sued Yale over admissions policies that allegedly discriminated against Asian Americans, but the Biden administration dropped the case.

Democrats face similar defections among Hispanic voters, with Republican Rep.-elect Mayra Flores defeating Democrat Dan Sanchez Tuesday in a special election to replace former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas in a district that is 85% Hispanic.

The Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

