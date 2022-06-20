Houston Baptist Basketball Star Darius Lee Shot And Killed At The Age Of 21

Houston Baptist basketball star Darius Lee has died.

The Huskies announced Monday that Lee had been killed, and the basketball star died after being gunned down in a shooting in New York, according to TMZ. ESPN also reported that eight other people were wounded in the shooting.

You can read the full statement from the program below.

Absolutely heart-wrenching news about the passing of Houston Baptist star Darius Lee earlier today. HBU coach Ron Cottrell provided a statement on Lee. pic.twitter.com/my0fVihYSh — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 20, 2022

This is an absolutely tragic and heartbreaking situation. Young men aren’t supposed to die, and they’re definitely not supposed to die in such tragic ways.

TMZ reported that as of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made. Hopefully, the authorities can quickly find the person or people who pulled the trigger.

Darius Lee died of a gunshot wound overnight after a shooting at a gathering in his hometown of Harlem, New York. Lee was an absolute star at Houston Baptist. Scored 52 in one game this past season. Prayers to Lee’s entire family. https://t.co/uDsiZZOGSC — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 20, 2022

It’s hard to put into words how sad this is. Lee was a standout player of the Huskies and averaged more than 18 points per game and eight rebounds per game last season.

He was a hell of a player, and now his life has been snatched away from him in a senseless act of violence.

MBB: @HBUBasketball Mourns the Passing of Darius Lee https://t.co/JXApXmUFOj — HBU Athletics (@HBUHuskies) June 20, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with Lee’s family during this absolutely horrific and terrible time.