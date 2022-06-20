Editorial

Houston Baptist Basketball Star Darius Lee Shot And Killed At The Age Of 21

Nov 29, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Baptist Huskies guard Darius Lee (23) puts up a layup against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena (Tempe). Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Houston Baptist basketball star Darius Lee has died.

The Huskies announced Monday that Lee had been killed, and the basketball star died after being gunned down in a shooting in New York, according to TMZ. ESPN also reported that eight other people were wounded in the shooting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement from the program below.

This is an absolutely tragic and heartbreaking situation. Young men aren’t supposed to die, and they’re definitely not supposed to die in such tragic ways.

TMZ reported that as of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made. Hopefully, the authorities can quickly find the person or people who pulled the trigger.

It’s hard to put into words how sad this is. Lee was a standout player of the Huskies and averaged more than 18 points per game and eight rebounds per game last season.

He was a hell of a player, and now his life has been snatched away from him in a senseless act of violence.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Lee’s family during this absolutely horrific and terrible time.