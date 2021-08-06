Graphic Video Shows Police Shooting And Killing Antonio King

Video has been released of the shooting of Antonio King.

King was shot and killed by Metro Nashville Police Department officers Tuesday after allegedly shooting multiple people in a workplace shooting at Smile Club Direct in Antioch, according to Fox17. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, footage of the incident has hit the internet and it’s incredibly brutal.

In a Reddit video shared by u/BunnyLovr, police can be seen approaching King after he allegedly opened fire ordering him to comply and drop his weapon.

When he didn’t listen, the police opened fire on him and killed him. You can watch it in the post below.

Whether you love the police or think they should be disbanded, not complying with them once guns have been drawn is a great way to end up dead.

King had multiple officers yelling at him to comply after allegedly shooting up his work place, and he chose a different route.

I’m not a legal expert, but it’s hard to imagine this situation isn’t the textbook example of a justified shooting.

DEVELOPING: TBI special agents and forensic scientists are working to independently investigate this morning’s shooting incident at a Smile Direct Club facility on Antioch Pike. Our team will gather all relevant evidence, interviews, and details. We’ll provide a statement soon. pic.twitter.com/FLDOQvbxTn — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 3, 2021

I don’t care how innocent you think you are. You can battle it out in court. When the men and women with badges, guns and the authority of the government show up, it’s time to comply.

Given the fact King allegedly shot multiple people and then tried to get into it with the police, you almost have to wonder if this was suicide by cop.

TBI agents and forensic scientists remain on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning on Antioch Pike. NEWS RELEASE: https://t.co/uJkxDC7Vaf — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 3, 2021

What an absolutely insane situation. Hopefully, all the officers involved are mentally okay. They clearly had no choice.