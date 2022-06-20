‘Night Of Rage’: Eerie Flyers Pop Up In DC Ahead Of Roe v. Wade Decision

Unsettling flyers have begun to appear throughout Washington D.C., warning of riots should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.

The flyer, which has circulated on social media and was also reported on by The Wall Street Journal, warns of a “night of rage” should the high court overturn the landmark ruling as anticipated.

“DC call to action. Night of rage. The night SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade HIT THE STREETS” the poster reads. “You said you’d riot.”

The poster continues “to our oppressors, if abortions aren’t safe you’re not either.”

The poster is signed “Jane’s Revenge,” a pro-abortion advocacy group that has taken responsibility for several attacks on pro-life organizations.

A letter purportedly from Jane’s Revenge and posted to The Anarchist Library says the impending decision “is an event that should inspire rage in millions of people who can get pregnant.”

“We need the state to feel our full wrath,” the letter reads. “We need them to be afraid of us.” (RELATED: Pro-Life Groups Sound The Alarm Over Repeated Attacks, Call Out FBI, DOJ For Not Doing Enough)

“Whatever form your fury takes, the first step is feeling it. The next step is carrying that anger out into the world and expressing it physically. Consider this your call to action. On the night the final ruling is issued — a specific date we cannot yet predict, but we know is arriving imminently — we are asking for courageous hearts to come out after dark.”

The letter asks individuals to “make your anger known.”

The organization also released a statement recently saying “the leash is off” for attacks on pro-life operations, promising violent attacks “against oppressive infrastructures.”

“Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti,” the group warned.

Jane’s Revenge has taken credit for a Molotov cocktail attack on the offices of Wisconsin Family Action in May, while other pregnancy centers have been vandalized, including one with the slogan “Jane says revenge” spray-painted on the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center.

A Lynwood, Washington, pregnancy center was vandalized with the words “Jane’s Revenge” and “if abortion isn’t safe, you aren’t either,” in May.