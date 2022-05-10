‘This Was Only A Warning’: Radical Left-Wing Group Reportedly Takes Credit For Molotov Cocktail Attack Against Pro-Lifers

A group claiming to be behind the Molotov cocktail attack on the offices of Wisconsin Family Action Sunday issued a statement demanding that pro-life organizations disband in 30 days Tuesday, according to a reporter’s posts on Twitter.

“We demand the disbanding of all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics, and violent anti-choice groups within the next thirty days,” the group, which calls itself “Jane’s Revenge,” reportedly said in a statement shared on social media by Bellingcat journalist Robert Evans, who said he got the statement claiming responsibility through a third party. “We have run thin on patience for those who seek to strip us of what little autonomy we have left,” the group went on to say, adding that the attack “was just a warning.”

The Sunday morning attack, which involved the use of a Molotov cocktail, did not cause any injuries, but the headquarters of Wisconsin Family Action was damaged. Vandals also struck the offices of Oregon Right to Life with incendiary devices Sunday night.

“Jane’s Revenge” reportedly claimed that the attack on Wisconsin Family Action was “just a warning” and claimed to “be all over the U.S.,” according to Evans’ social media posts. (RELATED: WEEKEND OF ‘INTIMIDATION’: Abortion Activists Descend On Justices’ Homes As Vandals Hit Churches, Pro-Life Groups)

They go on to state that this Molotov attack was “only a warning”. Positioning themselves in response to lethal attacks on healthcare providers by anti-choice activists, they promise to adopt “increasingly extreme tactics” to maintain control over their own bodies. pic.twitter.com/NjSbzgMgxN — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) May 10, 2022

“We will not back down, nor will we hesitate to strike until the inalienable right to manage our own health is returned to us,” the group reportedly said.

The Daily Caller News Foundation has not independently verified the statement’s authenticity.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal that the department “is aware of a group claiming responsibility for the arson at Wisconsin Family Action and are working with our federal partners to determine the veracity of that claim.”

Since the leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade last week, vandals targeted churches, crisis pregnancy centers, and pro-life groups. Crisis pregnancy centers in Texas and Oregon were vandalized, while Catholic churches in Colorado and Michigan were hit with graffiti.

The Justice Department and Wisconsin Family Action did not respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

