Video Shows Tornado Ripping Through Town In China, Sparking Fireball

Videos went viral online Sunday as a tornado ripped through Foshan, China, sparking a series of fireballs from nearby power lines.

A huge fireball erupted as the tornado hit what appeared to be power lines in the city, all of which was caught on camera from a nearby high rise building and shared on Twitter. Buildings, vehicles, and other local infrastructure were damaged during the extreme weather event, according to the BBC.

The tornado started around 7:20 a.m. in the Nanhai district of Foshan, which is home to roughly 9 million people, according to the South China Morning Post. No casualties have been reported. (RELATED: Insane Videos Show ‘Upwards’ Lightning In Kansas City)

🌪️Damage as tornado hits Foshan, Guangdong, China! 🇨🇳 (June 19, 2022) 龍捲風 pic.twitter.com/5ZA9XGloyZ — sovon chowdhury (@sovonchowdhury6) June 19, 2022

Other videos shared on Twitter showed the tornado swirling through the city, picking up debris as it traveled. In another, someone can be heard shouting as the tornado appeared to travel toward them along a road.

Foshan is located in the Guangdong province in China near the Pearl (Zhu) River Delta, roughly 10 miles southwest of Guangzhou, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. The area is subject to extreme seasonal variations in cloud coverage and is incredibly humid or “muggy” from March to November in an average year.