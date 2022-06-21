Border Shelter Housing Muslim Migrants Opens Its Doors In Mexico

A border shelter for Muslim migrants hoping to gain asylum in either the U.S. or Canada opened recently in Tijuana, Mexico, according to Border Report.

The Latina Muslim Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in San Diego, California, says its new 8,000 square-foot shelter can house up to 150 people at a time, offering medical, psychological, food, housing and legal aid, according to Border Report. (RELATED: Border Authorities See Record Number Of Migrants Crossing From Mexico)

“Being on one of the largest borders in the world, this is a source of pride that we’re here able to help people arriving at the border. We’ll be able to provide shelter for Muslims who are seeking to get to the U.S. or Canada, “the organization’s president, Sonia Tinico, said, according to Border Report.

“They can pray here and have halal meals that don’t have pork since we don’t eat pork,” she said. “We’ll have separate areas for women and men,” Tinico added.

The organization said it had around 18 refugees from Afghanistan in an interview with CBS 8 San Diego. In total, the shelter was housing 30 migrants from Pakistan, Kenya and other countries upon opening.

There is a constant flow of Muslim migrants from African and Asian countries into South America that hope to reach the U.S., Arab News reported in January.

“I estimate that 20 percent of all people welcomed by us in 2020 were Muslim,” Fr. Paolo Parise, head of Catholic immigrant organization Mission Peace, told Arab News.

The organization didn’t respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

