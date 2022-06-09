Biden DHS Wants To Ramp Up Efforts To Flood US With Illegal Immigrants

The Biden administration is planning to start funding the transport of migrants from border towns to cities across the country, NBC News reported Wednesday.

The plan, which will start in the coming weeks, will involve sending migrants to Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Albuquerque and elsewhere, according to NBC News, which obtained internal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents. DHS is coordinating with local shelters to support the migrants in those cities before they make their way to other areas of the country on their own. (RELATED: ‘Afraid Of My Country’: Here Are The Most Shocking Things I Saw In My Night At The Border)

But, “no decision has been made,” a DHS spokesperson told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Should a decision be made, DHS will continue to closely coordinate with and support cities and NGOs [nongovernmental organizations] to facilitate the movement of any individual encountered at the Southwest border who is placed into removal proceedings pending the next steps in their immigration proceedings,” the spokesperson added.

DHS officials have internally joked about the plan, calling it the “Abbott plan,” referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ongoing busing of migrants from his state to Washington, D.C., according to NBC News, who spoke to an anonymous official.

Abbott’s effort, however, was done to send a message to President Joe Biden about his border policies.

“To help local officials, whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington, D.C.,” Abbott said when he announced the plan in April.

THREAD: This morning I spoke with migrants departing Gov. Abbott’s buses in DC. Here’s what they had to say: This group, which is traveling with children as young as 8 months old, is from Angola, Africa. They told me they’re headed to Maine. 1/6 https://t.co/L9gigs5zOw pic.twitter.com/IoqIxIESk2 — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) May 4, 2022

CBP didn’t respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

