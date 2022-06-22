Biden Pushes For Gas Tax Holiday Despite Rocky Future In Congress

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for Congress to pass a federal gas tax holiday, arguing that it would bring relief to Americans.

Biden’s push faces an uphill battle in Congress, as members of both the Republican and Democratic parties have expressed skepticism regarding the initiative. Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a consistent thorn in Biden’s side, told ABC News on Wednesday that he has multiple concerns and is “not a yes right now.”

The gas tax holiday isn’t just viewed critically by lawmakers. In 2008, Obama suggested the “gimmick” was only good for winning votes.

“The easiest thing in the world for a politician to do is tell you exactly what you want to hear,” he said at the time.

Still, Biden – after days of consideration – argued Wednesday that suspending the gas tax would help families “a little bit.” The federal gas tax is around 18 cents, he noted.

“By suspending the 18-cent gas tax, federal gas tax for the next 90 days, we can bring down the price of gas and give families just a little bit of relief,” Biden said.

“I fully understand that a gas tax holiday alone is not going to fix the problem, but it will provide families some immediate relief, just a little bit of breathing room as we continue working to bring down prices for the long haul,” the president added.

After expressing support for a federal gas tax holiday, Biden reiterated his administration’s now-common claim that the increase in gas prices are due to Russia President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. (RELATED: Biden Is Still Trying To Ban Federal Oil, Gas Leasing)

“Putin’s Price Hike,” he said Wednesday, is why Americans are struggling at the pump.

“The American people understood,” Biden said. “The American people rose to the moment. The American people did what they always have done: Defend freedom around the world.”

“The simple truth is gas prices are up almost two dollars a gallon because of Vladimir Putin’s ruthless attack on Ukraine,” Biden added.

Americans were already facing a rise in costs at the pump before the invasion, though Russia’s attack contributed to the spike, Forbes previously reported.