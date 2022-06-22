Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa Dies At The Age Of 55

NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died.

The former star defensive lineman for the Colts and Ravens passed away at the age of 55, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No cause of death was given.

More on former NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa, known during his playing career as “The Goose,” passing away at age 55.https://t.co/WEj6gQNR9d — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 22, 2022

In response to his passing at a relatively young age, Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted, “In Greece,they would ask 1 question at the end of one’s life; Did He Have Passion? In Tony’s case..Yes He Did!!”

The Goose,Tony Siracusa has passed away at 55.. I’m heart broken as is all of Colts Nation❤️🙏🏼🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 22, 2022

The Goose squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55!! He was one of the most physically strongest players I have ever seen in 50 years💪🏼🏈 In Greece,they would ask 1 question at the end of one’s life; Did He Have Passion? In Tony’s case..Yes He Did!!💪🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 22, 2022

This is obviously an incredibly sad situation. While being 55 isn’t exactly a young age, it’s definitely young enough where dying is very surprising.

It’s beyond sad that he’s gone, especially for his family and friends.

RIP Tony Siragusa, 1967-2022. Proud Pitt Man.

Super Bowl Champion.

“The Goose,” Forever. pic.twitter.com/lgXAVqB9Oe — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) June 22, 2022

Siragusa was a hell of a player on the field, he was a force to be reckoned with when it came to teams trying to block him and he earned a Super Bowl ring before his career was over.

Then, he also had some off-the-field success in media and entertainment, including appearing in “The Sopranos.”

Tony Siragusa casually kicked a field goal in December of 2014 and didn’t even bother to take off his buttoned overcoat. Lovable legend. RIP. pic.twitter.com/nsVeXummXg — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) June 22, 2022

Now, at the age of 55, he’s passed onto the other side. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this very sad time.