Editorial

Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa Dies At The Age Of 55

BLOG
26 Nov 1995: Tony Siragusa of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the field during a game against the Miami Dolphins at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 36-28. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport via Getty Images

Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport via Getty Images

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died.

The former star defensive lineman for the Colts and Ravens passed away at the age of 55, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No cause of death was given.

In response to his passing at a relatively young age, Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted, “In Greece,they would ask 1 question at the end of one’s life; Did He Have Passion? In Tony’s case..Yes He Did!!”

This is obviously an incredibly sad situation. While being 55 isn’t exactly a young age, it’s definitely young enough where dying is very surprising.

It’s beyond sad that he’s gone, especially for his family and friends.

Siragusa was a hell of a player on the field, he was a force to be reckoned with when it came to teams trying to block him and he earned a Super Bowl ring before his career was over.

Then, he also had some off-the-field success in media and entertainment, including appearing in “The Sopranos.”

Now, at the age of 55, he’s passed onto the other side. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this very sad time.