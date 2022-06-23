EXCLUSIVE: Rep Mullin Introduces Legislation That Would Force Hunter Biden’s Prostitute To Return PPP Loan

Republican Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin introduced legislation Thursday that would force people who obtained federal loans for illegal businesses, like Hunter Biden’s favorite Las Vegas prostitute, to pay back the money.

An exclusive copy of Rep. Mullin’s bill given to the Daily Caller showed the new legislation would require the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of the Small Business Administration (SBA) to instruct people who received federal loans for illegal activities to return the amount loaned.

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Mullin said the bill would give the program a way to get the money back from people who used the funds for illegal activity. “There are billions of dollars worth of PPP loan abuse that must be investigated,” Rep. Mullin told the Daily Caller before introducing the legislation.

“So, let’s start with those we already know engaged in illegal activities, activities such as the illicit services performed by Hunter Biden’s paid sexual partners. These taxpayer dollars were meant for small businesses struggling under the weight of forced government COVID closures — not for funding illegal pastimes of the First Family,” Mullin added. “The Bidens have a history of taking advantage of their political relationships for personal gain, and this is no different. This legislation will ensure these taxpayer dollars are returned to the federal government immediately, and the corruption cannot continue.”

Cheryl Deboves, the Las Vegas prostitute featured heavily on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, received over $20,000 in PPP loans for her sole proprietorship based out of Las Vegas just after Biden’s father moved into the White House, FederalPay records show. (RELATED: Here’s What We’ve Found Digging Through Hunter Biden’s Alleged Laptop)

Deboves received $20,207 in an “Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers” federal loan issued through Capital Plus Financial, LLC, in April 2021, according to FederalPay records. Her loan was listed as paid off or forgiven just six months after being disbursed.

Deboves was showcased throughout Biden’s laptop, including in a message thread where she complains that Biden’s sexual preferences were a “problem” and admits to spending all of Biden’s money on drugs and needles.

Former U.S. attorney from Michigan, Matthew Schneider, voiced to NBC in March that federal loan programs, like PPP, were “the biggest fraud in a generation.”

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz told NBC’s Lester Holt in a March interview that federal COVID relief programs were an “invitation” for misuse because there were “minimal checks” to prevent fraud.

“The Small Business Administration, in sending that money out, basically said to people, ‘Apply and sign and tell us that you’re really entitled to the money,'” Horowitz said in the interview. “And, of course, for fraudsters, that’s an invitation. … What didn’t happen was even minimal checks to make sure that the money was getting to the right people at the right time.”