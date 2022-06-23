We Almost Can’t Believe These Biden Notes For A White House Event Are Real, But They Are

President Joe Biden held a note card Thursday appearing to show very detailed instructions for the president to follow and, to be honest, we cannot believe they are real.

The card has several bullet points listed, including some very basic instructions.

“YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,” the first bullet reads.

WATCH:

“YOU take YOUR seat.”

“Press enters.”

“YOU give brief comment,” the card continues. (RELATED: CNN Agrees With Tucker, Airs Major Concerns About Biden)

“YOU thank participants.”

“YOU depart,” the final bullet appears to read.

This isn’t the first time Biden has used a cheat sheet of sorts. While speaking in March about the war in Ukraine, Biden used a “Tough Putin Q&A” cheat sheet. The pamphlet included several possible questions and possible answers.

Biden’s mental health has come under renewed scrutiny. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently laughed off a question about Biden’s mental health, saying the question shouldn’t have been asked in the first place.

When asked by CNN’s Don Lemon whether Biden has the “stamina, physically and mentally” to “continue on, even after 2024,” the press secretary said Biden is “the president of the United States” and that even she “can’t even keep up with him.”

Neurosurgeon Ben Carson recently told the Daily Caller News Foundation he has doubts about Biden’s mental capabilities, pointing to a string of recent Biden gaffes and his reliance on a teleprompter.

A recent Harvard-Harris poll found 53% of registered voters polled have doubts about Biden’s mental fitness while 62% said Biden might be too old to be in office.