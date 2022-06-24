‘Wonder Woman’ At 40,000 Feet: Depp’s Attorney Camille Vasquez Jumps Into Action During Mid-Flight Medical Emergency

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez helped a passenger during a medical emergency aboard her flight from Los Angeles to New York City this week.

A male passenger in his 70s collapsed as he walked past Vasquez and her bodyguard on the American Airlines flight and reportedly hit his head, according to TMZ. When flight attendants called out for help, sources told the outlet that Camille and her protection leapt out of their seats to tend to the man.

Women like Camille Vasquez are inspiring, intelligent & paving the way for the next generation of Latinas to shine bright on the big stage… #NextLevelLatina #JohnnyDeppWasInGoodHands pic.twitter.com/HPvzPrXyuU — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) June 16, 2022

Her bodyguard reportedly removed his Apple watch so he could monitor the man’s heart rate while Vasquez got in touch with her brother-in-law, who is a doctor, and was guided through steps to ensure the man wasn’t suffering a brain bleed or heart attack, the outlet continued. A surgeon aboard the flight came forward and took over the scene, TMZ noted.

One of the flight attendants called Vasquez a “wonder woman,” giving her a bottle of Merlot and champagne, TMZ continued. A representative for American Airlines confirmed the authenticity of the report to TMZ. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Shreds Amber Heard’s Legal Team, Has One Wish For Johnny Depp)

Vasquez is fresh from representing actor Johnny Depp in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. She’s set to appear in the upcoming docuseries based on the headline-grabbing case. She also just made partner at her firm.