Editorial

REPORT: Alvin Kamara Expects To Be Suspended At Least 6 Games After Allegedly Beating A Man In Las Vegas

OPINION
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 28: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is reportedly preparing to get hit with a huge suspension.

The talented NFL player was arrested in early 2022 after he allegedly attacked a man in Las Vegas. The alleged victim suffered serious injuries, including a fractured orbital bone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the NFL might hit Kamara with a substantial suspension. The Saints running back is preparing to be suspended for at least six games, according to ProFootballTalk.

As I always say, Kamara has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Just because he gets suspended doesn’t mean he’s guilty in the eyes of the law.

However, we also all know the NFL can suspend someone without a guilty verdict.

It sounds like the NFL won’t wait for Kamara’s case to play out in court and will issue a punishment before it’s officially resolved. Six games is a hell of a suspension, but it’s probably deserved if the allegations are true.

We’ll see what the official decision is when it comes down the pipeline, but the Saints should definitely start preparing for Kamara to miss some serious time!