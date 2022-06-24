REPORT: Alvin Kamara Expects To Be Suspended At Least 6 Games After Allegedly Beating A Man In Las Vegas

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is reportedly preparing to get hit with a huge suspension.

The talented NFL player was arrested in early 2022 after he allegedly attacked a man in Las Vegas. The alleged victim suffered serious injuries, including a fractured orbital bone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

Now, the NFL might hit Kamara with a substantial suspension. The Saints running back is preparing to be suspended for at least six games, according to ProFootballTalk.

Las Vegas Metro police released Alvin Kamara’s mugshot: pic.twitter.com/PwMVcIpcvr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 8, 2022

As I always say, Kamara has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Just because he gets suspended doesn’t mean he’s guilty in the eyes of the law.

However, we also all know the NFL can suspend someone without a guilty verdict.

Horrifying Details Come Out In NFL Star’s Arrest. Will He Ever Play Again? https://t.co/GrSsqg9fX8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2022

It sounds like the NFL won’t wait for Kamara’s case to play out in court and will issue a punishment before it’s officially resolved. Six games is a hell of a suspension, but it’s probably deserved if the allegations are true.

Terrifying Photo Shows Injured Man Allegedly Beaten By An NFL Star https://t.co/2uwo33XF1I — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2022

We’ll see what the official decision is when it comes down the pipeline, but the Saints should definitely start preparing for Kamara to miss some serious time!