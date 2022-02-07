Alvin Kamara Arrested After Allegedly Beating A Man In Las Vegas

Alvin Kamara is reportedly in serious trouble with the law.

According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the New Orleans Saints superstar running back was arrested on a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm Sunday while out in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kamara is being accused of beating a man at a Vegas nightclub. He was arrested after the Pro Bowl “without incident,” and he has a hearing at some point Monday, according to the same statement.

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

As always Kamara has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here in America, and we should all be grateful.

Having said that, this sounds like an incredibly serious situation. This isn’t a minor ticket or something like that.

Kamara has been accused of seriously hurting someone. Not only does he have to worry about what the criminal justice system might do, but if he’s guilty, he’s almost certainly also going to get suspended by the NFL.

As an NFL player, why would you ever put yourself in a situation where something like this might allegedly happen? Learn to walk the hell away.

As I was once told by somebody much smarter than me, compare the bank statements and then put one foot in front of the other and leave!

Keep checking back for updates on this situation as we have them.