Actress Mary Mara Dies By Drowning At Age 61

Mary Mara, best known for her roles on “ER,” “NYPD Blue,” “Law and Order” and “Lost” drowned in the St. Lawrence River while out swimming Sunday.

State Police and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance arrived to 33753 Old Farm Road in the town of Cape Vincent, New York, at 8:10 a.m. after receiving a report of a possible drowning, according to a statement released by the New York State Police. They discovered 61-year-old Mara deceased in the water. An initial investigation of Mara’s body did not suggest there was any foul play involved in this incident, according to police.

ER Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Apparent Drowning in NY River: ‘Everyone Loved Her’ https://t.co/X2JAnODtIo — People (@people) June 27, 2022

An autopsy will be conducted at the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office to establish Mara’s exact cause of death, according to police.

Mara was visiting with her sister and jumped into the river to exercise, but it remains unclear what happened after she entered the water that prevented her from safely exiting, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Model And Influencer Dead At 31)

I am so gutwrenched at the news of Mary Mara’s death.

An incredible person, actor, and spirit. — Paula Vogel (@VogelPaula) June 28, 2022

Mara was a beloved actress that had appeared in 20 movies and 40 television shows, according to TMZ. Among her numerous accolades were her roles in “Mr. Saturday Night,” and “Love Potion #9,” reported the outlet.

Mary Mara was funny, kind, brilliantly talented. I am terribly sorry she has left us. — Annette O’Toole (@creamofwool) June 28, 2022

