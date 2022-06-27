This Female Golfer Is Turning Up The Heat On Paige Spiranac

Claire Hogle’s golf skills and stunning good looks are attracting so much attention online that the Daily Star has dubbed her as the “next Paige Spiranac.”

Hogle describes herself as being a “huge golf gal,” and has populated her Instagram page with a series of images in varying outfits, attracting well over 500,000 fans to her page. Her fan following is not yet at the level of Spiranac’s 3.4 million fanbase, but she’s definitely turning heads and gaining traction on social media. The Daily Star thinks she’s about to give Spiranac a healthy dose of competition.

Interestingly, Hogle wasn’t interested in golf at all, but her mother insisted she give it a try. “My dad has played golf his entire life so I grew up around it, but I never played or pursued it. In eighth grade, my mom told me that I have to play at least one season of high school golf or else,” Hogle said to Cougar’s Corner, according to the Daily Star.(RELATED: Maxim Names Paige Spiranac The World’s Hottest Woman)

Hogle quickly began attracting attention while playing with California State University San Marcos, according to Daily Star. “So I played my one season which I prepared all summer for, and I really liked it. I didn’t want to at first, but I ended up really liking it and pursued it to take it further,” Hogle said.

She is certainly owning her place in the golf social media world, and the photographs she posts are working in her favor. Fans can tune in to see Hogle posing in golf skirts, short-shorts and dresses, and can even view some of her bikini images and photographs of her in fancy dresses as she hits the town.