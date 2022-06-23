Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Chest Is Real, Hasn’t Gotten A ‘Boob Job’

Paige Spiranac wants the world to know that she hasn’t gotten any work done on her chest!

A Twitter troll, for unknown reasons, felt the need to tweet at the popular Instagram model and golf star, “No One in the Golf World Cares About Paige Spiranac’s Views! A Boob Job Does Not Make You a Wise Sage!”

No One in the Golf World Cares About Paige Spiranac’s Views! A Boob Job Does Not Make You a Wise Sage! https://t.co/WqBwi1fjbl — Larry Klayman (@LarryEKlayman) June 23, 2022

Well, she didn’t hesitate to fire back, and she ended the man’s soul with, “They’re real and they’re spectacular.”

They’re real and they’re spectacular https://t.co/Epr83O0jiM — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 23, 2022

I believe this is the part of the article where I’m supposed to insert a quote about being proud of what your mother gave you!

What I will say beyond any shadow of a doubt is that Spiranac clearly knows how to deal with trolls. If you come at her, you better not miss.

In this case, she took the internet by storm and went viral by letting this guy know that her chest is very much 100% real and “spectacular.”

Her words, not mine!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

Seeing as how I’m a big pro-woman guy, I have no choice but to take her at her word! After all, we have no reason to doubt her!