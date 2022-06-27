Video Shows Police Throwing Former ‘Full House’ Star To The Ground During Protest

“Full House” star Jodie Sweetin was shoved to the ground by members of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) during an abortion protest Saturday, video posted on Twitter shows.

The video showed Sweetin dressed in all black and holding a megaphone while surrounded by members of the LAPD before she was shoved to the ground. The shove sent Sweetin tumbling into the crowd of protestors, who helped her to regain her balance and stand up.

WATCH:

It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway…SMH @LAPDHQ what are y’all doing? pic.twitter.com/1oizimOyaA — Mike Ade (@bellikemike) June 26, 2022

Following the tumble that knocked Sweetin off her feet, one protester in attendance could be heard yelling, “what the f–k is wrong with you guys?” at members of the LAPD, while another could be heard asking the “Full House” actress if she was “good.” (RELATED: ‘The Hell With The Supreme Court’: Maxine Waters Vows To ‘Defy’ SCOTUS)

The crowd of protesters then chanted “no justice, no peace,” with Sweetin joining in.

The Saturday protest took place on the 101 freeway, ABC 7 reported. Sweetin was “okay” after the fall she sustained, her rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress said she was “proud” of the protesters who peacefully demonstrated in support of abortion Saturday, according to ABC 7.

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin said, according to the outlet.

“Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until all of us are free,” she added.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision Friday with the conservative justices leading the majority. The court’s decision has sparked pro-abortion protests, with activist group Jane’s Revenge calling for those who oppose the ruling to “hit the streets.”

The LAPD is set to evaluate the force used by its members following the incident involving Sweetin, according to People.