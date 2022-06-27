EXCLUSIVE: New Conservative Ad Blasts Biden For Allegedly Ruining Americans’ Summer

A new ad by the State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF) slams President Joe Biden for allegedly ruining Americans’ summer by making life too expensive.

The ad, shared first with the Daily Caller, contrasts life under Republican leadership with the current environment of high gas prices and inflation, depicting the former as a better time to be an American. It also highlights that a key pillar of Biden’s pitch on the campaign trail was a “return to normalcy” following the often-unorthodox tenure of former President Donald Trump, but claims that Americans aren’t having a normal summer due to Biden’s economic policies.

The new spot is the third in the SGLF’s “Tale of Two Americas” ad campaign, which aims to show Americans that life was better off under Republican control than it is now with Democrats in power not only at the federal level but in many state legislatures. The six-figure ad campaign is targeting key battleground states for the 2022 midterm elections, including Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. (RELATED: CNN Sounds The Alarm On Another Voting Bloc Fleeing The Democratic Party)

“Thanks to the failed policies of President Biden and his liberal allies in the states, Americans hoping to get back to normal after two straight summers of COVID-19 restrictions have no less worry and uncertainty in their lives right now than they did during the pandemic,” said Republican State Leadership Committee president Dee Duncan. “Reckless spending and anti-American energy policies from Washington are the reason gas prices are skyrocketing, inflation is soaring, and working families don’t have the financial means to experience the summers they were hoping for.”

Democrats will try to fend off the GOP and hold onto their 14 state government trifectas in a 2022 midterm environment, which is shaping up to be highly advantageous for Republicans.