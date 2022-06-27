‘I Put The Shotgun In My Mouth’: Machine Gun Kelly’s Suicide Attempt While Talking To Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly attempted suicide in July 2020 while on the phone with Megan Fox, and his Hulu Documentary “Life In Pink” details the moment he put a shotgun in his mouth and tried to take his own life.

Kelly said he “snapped” during a dark and scary moment that transpired while he was on a call with his now-fiancé, Fox, according to Page Six. He was reportedly mourning the loss of his father at the time, and was struggling to come to terms with his emotions, reported the outlet.

“I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed,” Kelly said, according to Page Six.

Kelly’s documentary details the moments leading up to his attempted suicide.

“I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me,” Kelly said, according to the outlet.

The artist revealed that he slept with a shotgun next to his bed, and on that particular night, he “just f–king snapped,” according to Page Six. (RELATED: What Is A ‘Suicide Cluster,’ And Why Has COVID Increased Them?)

Fox was on the other end of the phone when Kelly’s gun jammed, and he described her as being “dead silent,” at that very moment. It was then that Kelly said he new “something’s not right,” and decided to clean up his life, the outlet noted.

Kelly said Fox “became the sun” to him in his documentary. He came to the realization that he had to “kick the drugs for real this time,” although his documentary didn’t reveal whether he was on drugs when he attempted suicide, reported the outlet.

“That’s what helps me write those songs. ‘Cause it’s just like every fairy tale that they never told you in school … the passion between us is just otherworldly,” Kelly said about Fox, according to the Page Six.