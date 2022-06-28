Bob Ley Says LIV Golf Critics Should Also Be Outraged About China And The NBA

Former ESPN star Bob Ley wants people to be consistent when it comes to criticizing sports leagues with ties to brutal regimes.

Ever since the launch of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, there has been plenty of outrage about the organization having ties to an authoritarian regime. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Ley thinks people should keep that same energy when talking about other leagues, such as the NBA’s ties to China.

“It’s real easy to be pissed off and angry about LIV Golf and the Saudis, all I ask for is philosophical and ideological consistency. If you wanna get in a froth about LIV Golf, and you have every right to…take a pause, take a deep breath and look at China and see, should this outrage or this introspection and this attention extend to the NBA,” Ley said when talking about LIV Golf and the NBA on “What Did I Miss?” podcast, according to BroBible.

This is more or less what I’ve been saying about LIV Golf ever since the organization started poaching the best golfers in the world from the PGA Tour.

If you’re going to rip LIV Golf for being tied to Saudi Arabia, you better be just as outraged when it comes to the NBA bending the knee to China.

Hell, I think you could make an argument that you should be a hell of a lot more outraged over the NBA’s relationship with China. While Saudi Arabia isn’t a country I’ll defend, it’s at least an American ally.

Is China? Hell no. In fact, China is probably the biggest foreign threat we face, and the NBA couldn’t care less. The league won’t have a bowel movement in the morning without first getting the CCP to sign off on it!

Again, I’m not here to defend Saudi Arabia, and the guys jumping ship to LIV Golf are clearly after cash. However, I just have a hard time taking a lot of the outrage seriously when many of the same people are silent on China.