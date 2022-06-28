Editorial

Joy Behar Falsely Claims Colin Kaepernick Was Kicked Off The 49ers For Kneeling During The Anthem

BLOG
Colin Kaepernick, Joy Behar (Credit: Jaime Crawford/Getty Images and Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/FreeBeacon/status/1541801915461341184)

Colin Kaepernick, Joy Behar (Credit: Jaime Crawford/Getty Images and Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/FreeBeacon/status/1541801915461341184)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Joy Behar recently pushed an insane lie about Colin Kaepernick.

Following the Supreme Court siding with a high school coach who prayed during football games, the host of “The View” wanted to know why the ruling didn’t apply to Kaepernick’s national anthem protest. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Behar told her viewers when discussing the situation, “I’d like to know if it would apply to Colin Kaepernick…The guy takes a knee and he gets thrown off the team, but he could be praying too!”

You can listen to her full comments below.

There is so much wrong with what Behar said that it’s hard to know where to begin, but I’ll make two points. First, Colin Kaepernick wasn’t kicked off the 49ers for kneeling during the national anthem

That’s just not true at all. Not only was Kaepernick not removed from the 49ers, but he wasn’t punished at all. The NFL and the 49ers just let him protest however he wanted, no matter how disrespectful it was.

So the idea that he was punished for taking a knee is completely false.

Secondly, Kaepernick was the employee of a private company. The football coach in question in the Supreme Court case – Joseph Kennedy – worked at a public school.

The fact we even have to explain the difference is crazy to me. You don’t have the right to do whatever you want when you work for a private organization. I can’t just walk into my office and start protesting. As the Supreme Court ruled, you do have the right to pray on your own.

Do you see the difference? It should be obvious, but it’s clearly over the head of Behar!

If you’re going to weigh in on topics, you might at least want to make sure you know what you’re talking about!