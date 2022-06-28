SCOTUS ‘Assassination Challenge’ Pushed By Trans Creator Of ‘Gender Unicorn’ Graphic

A transgender activist that created a popular LGBT education tool allegedly called for a “Supreme Court assassination challenge” in a since-deleted tweet, according to screenshots of the activist’s comments.

Activist Eli Erlick, founder of the Trans Student Education Resources, allegedly deleted a call for people to assassinate Supreme Court justices on the day Roe v. Wade was overturned, according to the Washington Free Beacon. Erlick is known for creating the widely used “gender unicorn” education resource in 2014, according to the Trans Student Education Resources website.

“Supreme Court assassination challenge,” Erlick tweeted on June 24, according to the outlet.

After deleting the tweet, Erlich condemned pundit Ann Coulter for commentary against a Supreme Court justice from six years ago. Coulter called on someone to use “rat poison” against former Justice John Paul Stevens, according to the Free Beacon.

“The right only wants to defend the Supreme Court when it leans conservative,” Erlick tweeted.

The right only wants to defend the Supreme Court when it leans conservative. “We need somebody to put rat poisoning in Justice Stevens’ crème brûlée,” Coulter said in 2015. https://t.co/WO360rhMfj — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) June 25, 2022

Erlick’s “gender unicorn” sparked backlash from parents nationwide, most notably in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district adopted the training materials to its curriculum in 2016. (RELATED: New School ‘Gender Unicorn’ Sparks Parental Outrage)

The transgender activist was also awarded Glamour’s College Women of the Year award, according to an interview Erlick did with ABC News in 2017.

Erlick’s alleged call to violence comes after an activist attempted to assassinate sitting Justice Brett Kavanaugh and pro-abortion activists firebombed and vandalized pro-life crisis pregnancy centers.

Trans Student Education Resources did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.