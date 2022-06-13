Group That Doxxed Kavanaugh Rejects Responsibility For Assassination Attempt Because Attacker Is White

One of the pro-abortion groups that shared Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s address online is now distancing itself from Kavanaugh’s attempted assassin because the attacker was white.

Pro-abortion organization Ruth Sent Us is one of several which publicized the residences of conservative Supreme Court justices and set up protests outside their homes after a leaked draft opinion indicated the court was preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade. The group said Monday that it was not responsible for the attempt to kill Justice Kavanaugh because the group is made up of non-white women and LGBT people, while the alleged assassin was a white man.

After days of being blamed for Kavanaugh’s cowardly assassin, we say ENOUGH. We’re women of color and LGBTQ+ people. Don’t palm off Nicholas Roske on us, “the left”, Democrats, Schumer, or choice. He belongs to colonizers and your common mental illness: delusions of grandeur. pic.twitter.com/4owxeMaHRS — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) June 11, 2022

“After days of being blamed for Kavanaugh’s cowardly assassin, we say ENOUGH. We’re women of color and LGBTQ+ people,” the organization tweeted. “Don’t palm off Nicholas Roske on us, ‘the left’, Democrats, Schumer, or choice. He belongs to colonizers and your common mental illness: delusions of grandeur.”

Nicholas Roske is the young California man who was arrested last week and charged with attempted murder after police found him outside Kavanaugh’s house past midnight with a firearm and other weapons. Roske is white, and “colonizer” is a common pejorative used by race activists to describe white people. (RELATED: Poll: Nearly Half Of ‘Younger Democratic Men’ Think Assassinating A Politician Is Okay)

Ruth Sent Us is continuing to organize protests outside the justices’ houses. The night after the attempt on Kavanaugh’s life, pro-abortion protesters were back outside the residences of the six conservative justices on the court.

The decision on whether the court will undo Roe v. Wade and send the issue of abortion back to the states is expected to come any week.