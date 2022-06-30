Harris Says ‘If’ Biden Runs, She Would Be On The Ticket

Vice President Kamala Harris said “if” President Joe Biden should run for re-election, she would be his running mate, according to the New York Post (NYP).

“The president intends to run, and if he does, I will be his ticket-mate,” Harris told reporters while en route to San Francisco, according to the NYP. “We will run together.”

A pool report from Los Angeles Times reporter Erin Logan said “The White House said [Harris] wanted to clarify comments she made on CNN a few days ago.”

Speaking Monday on CNN, Harris said that Biden would be running.

“Joe Biden is running for re-election, and I will be his ticket-mate,” Harris said.

VP KAMALA HARRIS: “Joe Biden is running for re-election, and I will be his ticket mate. Full stop.” pic.twitter.com/hilPvvzp5W — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 28, 2022

Biden has also made it clear he intends to choose Harris as his running mate, saying during a January press briefing he was satisfied with Harris’ work.

“Are you satisfied with her work on this issue [of voting rights]? And can you guarantee, do you commit that she will be your running mate in 2024 provided that you run again?” an NBC reporter asked.

“Yes and yes,” Biden said. “She’s going to be my running mate, number one. And number two, I did put her in charge. I think she’s doing a good job.” (RELATED: We Asked All 50 Democratic Senators If They Would Endorse Biden In 2024. Only 5 Said ‘Yes’)

Biden’s approval rating has steadily dropped, with a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll finding his public approval rating at 39%. Democrats are reportedly worried about Biden running in 2024 as the president faces a slew of crises since taking office, such as the disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan, record-high inflation and gas prices, a baby formula shortage and the war in Ukraine.

Biden is also 79, meaning he will be 81 should he run again. Former Democratic presidential primary candidate Andrew Yang told The Hill recently that Biden’s “age will be a legitimate issue for many voters.”

Democratic candidate for South Carolina governor, Joe Cunningham, recently argued against Biden running for reelection saying “we need a new generation of leadership.”

To be clear, as the President has said repeatedly, he plans to run in 2024. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) June 13, 2022

White House press sec. Karine Jean-Pierre recently tried to quell suspicions about Biden’s potential run, tweeting “to be clear, the President has said repeatedly, he plans to run in 2024.”