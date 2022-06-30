Supreme Court Swears In Ketanji Brown Jackson

Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in Thursday as a Supreme Court justice, making her the first black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Jackson is replacing Justice Stephen Breyer, whose retirement took effect Thursday at noon. Breyer administered the judicial oath, and Chief Justice John Roberts administered the constitutional oath.

Jackson’s husband Patrick Jackson and their two daughters were also present.

Jackson made headlines when she dodged a question about defining what a woman is during her confirmationhearing, responding with "I'm not a biologist."

“Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman?’” Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked, and Jackson replied, “Can I provide a definition? No, I can’t.”

"You can't?" Blackburn asked.

“Not in this context, I’m not a biologist,” Jackson responded.