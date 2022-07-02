‘There Is No Act Too Small’: AOC Does Her Nails As Act Of ‘Resistance’

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York took to Instagram Friday to tell followers that she will be getting a manicure as a form of “resistance” in the wake of the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Representative Ocasio-Cortez explained that “personal acts of reclamation” can serve as personal forms of political protest even though people may feel powerless in light of the recent ruling, according to a tweet that reposted the New York congresswoman’s story:

.@AOC says she is getting her nails done as an act of “resistance” post-Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/jqFA1PyhJk — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) July 2, 2022

Wishing followers a happy Friday, Ocasio-Cortez stated in the post that “Joy too can be an act of resistance.” (RELATED: Rust Belt Democrats Silent On Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Endorsements)

“I want to talk about personal acts of reclamation because sometimes people will say there’s nothing I can do…I feel so powerless… And there is no act too small that you can engage in,” the Representative reminded her followers.

“Today, I have a personal errand: I need to redo my nails. And I’ve decided that I am going to use my new manicure as almost like a personal act of reclamation for me and my story,” AOC declared.

The congresswoman explained in a follow-up video that she sees a manicure as an act of defiance because during her conservative upbringing red nails were considered a sign of “loose” behavior. (RELATED: AOC Claims Republicans Criticize Her Because Of ‘Deranged Sexual Frustrations’)

@AOC says she finds red nails empowering because her family was socially conservative and believed they encouraged “loose” behavior. pic.twitter.com/UnSyNzFZfO — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) July 2, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez has recently encouraged other acts of “resistance,” and urged protestors to take to the streets during a protest outside of the Supreme Court. The New York Representative also stated that the executive and legislative branches must keep the Supreme Court “in check” on late night TV with Stephen Colbert.