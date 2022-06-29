AOC: President And Congress Must Put Supreme Court ‘In Check’

Democratic Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York called on President Joe Biden and Congress to “check” the Supreme Court during a CBS appearance Tuesday.

“It is the responsibility of the president and Congress to put the Supreme Court in check because they have delegitimized themselves,” she told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, referring to a string of rulings by the Supreme Court. (RELATED: ‘What Other Judicial Outrage Must We Endure?’: Dems Call For Expanding SCOTUS After String Of Losses)

WATCH:

The high court on Friday upheld Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade.

Ocasio-Cortez claimed the Supreme Court denied “the human and civil rights of any pregnant person or person that could become pregnant in the United States of America.”

The Supreme Court also invalidated New York’s “good cause” requirement for pistol permits and also found that Maine’s exclusion of religious schools from a voucher program was unconstitutional.

Liberals and Democrats decried the decisions in the abortion, gun and voucher cases, calling for the expansion of the Supreme Court in response.

“I believe that President Biden should entertain expansion of the Supreme Court,” Ocasio-Cortez said to applause from the audience. “I believe that he should forcefully come out in ending the filibuster of the United States Senate. I believe that he should call on Congress to repeal the Hyde Amendment.”

Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

