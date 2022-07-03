Kevin Costner Talks About The ‘Level Of Violence’ In ‘Yellowstone’

Kevin Costner is very aware that violence is a big part of “Yellowstone.”

The fifth season of the hit Paramount Network show drops November 13, and fans around the country are waiting on pins and needles for any news we can find.

Now, the man responsible for playing John Dutton has shined a light on the dynamics of the show.

“It’s been set up in a sense that there’s so much pressure on what’s coming for his land that he’s going to have to do something, so we’re going to see what he did and does to stay ahead of it and I think that’s what John Dutton has to do but the pressures about the land have been, always for this family, [that they’ve] got to hold on to it with a level of violence. The walls pressing on [John] are environmentalists, the Native American issues, politicians, the public outcry for more land. So, he’s dealing with really modern problems,” Costner told Variety when talking about the upcoming fifth season.

He also told Variety that he doesn’t “know anything” about season six.

Costner is definitely not wrong when he talks about the “level of violence” in the show. When the Duttons feel the walls closing in, their first reaction is to reach for the guns and start dropping bodies.

It’s a theme we’ve seen since the first season of the show dropped in 2018.

Now, the walls continue to close in on the Duttons, and I have no doubt there will be plenty of violence in season five of the epic show.

If that doesn’t amp you up, you’re probably not a real fan!

