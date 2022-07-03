NFL Star Says He Played Last Season With A Torn ACL

Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. claims he played last season on a torn ACL.

On Saturday, the exciting superstar wide receiver tweeted about how he played the backend of the season with no ACL.

Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i swea — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 3, 2022

OBJ is coming off the most important year of his football career. Beckham began the year with the Cleveland Browns and was traded midway through the season to the eventual Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams, where he played an important role in helping the team hoist the Lombardi trophy.

Late during the first half of last season’s Super Bowl, Beckham went down with a completely torn ACL near mid-field but little did people know that it was already torn prior to the non-contact fall.

Concerning non-contact left knee injury for OBJ. History of ACL reconstruction last year. Don’t see a major valgus moment (knee collapsing in), but biggest risk is to ACL. pic.twitter.com/xIV2YcuCLp — DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) February 14, 2022

In Beckham’s first Super Bowl he scored the opening touchdown of the game and had another big reception prior to exiting from game play with the injury.

Though Beckham remains a free agent, Rams head coach Sean McVay said on the Rich Eisen Show in May, “I really want Odell back on our team.” (RELATED: NBA All Star Re-signs With Pelicans For A Massive Amount Of Money)

Time will tell where OBJ will play next, but hopefully he returns to his old self once he makes it back from the rehabilitation for his injured left knee.