Editorial

REPORT: The Browns Have Told Odell Beckham Jr. To Stay Home

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly been told to stay home by the Browns.

According to Michael Silver, the talented wide receiver has been told to stay away from the franchise for the time being and head coach Kevin Stefanski informed the roster that OBJ is essentially not with the team for the time being. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There was some chatter about whether or not the Browns would trade Odell before the deadline, but that didn’t happen.

Now, he’s been told to stay away from the team for at least a bit. That would seem to indicate there might be a split coming in the very near future.

It’s not a secret that OBJ and the Browns haven’t been a smashing success together. I’m not sure he did anything wrong, but Mayfield and him haven’t clicked at all.

Now, Odell isn’t around the team and I’m not sure how to read that other than he might end up getting released.

If he does get released, I have no doubt he’ll have plenty of teams after him. That much I can guarantee you.