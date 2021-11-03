REPORT: The Browns Have Told Odell Beckham Jr. To Stay Home

Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly been told to stay home by the Browns.

According to Michael Silver, the talented wide receiver has been told to stay away from the franchise for the time being and head coach Kevin Stefanski informed the roster that OBJ is essentially not with the team for the time being. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially not on the team right now and that the WR has been told to stay at home. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 3, 2021

There was some chatter about whether or not the Browns would trade Odell before the deadline, but that didn’t happen.

Now, he’s been told to stay away from the team for at least a bit. That would seem to indicate there might be a split coming in the very near future.

I’m told #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. has been told he’s excused from practice today, per league source. Additionally, it is my understanding that OBJ was ready to attend practice per usual. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 3, 2021

It’s not a secret that OBJ and the Browns haven’t been a smashing success together. I’m not sure he did anything wrong, but Mayfield and him haven’t clicked at all.

Now, Odell isn’t around the team and I’m not sure how to read that other than he might end up getting released.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has told players that Odell Beckham Jr. is “essentially not on the team right now,” per @MikeSilver pic.twitter.com/8dRqSp7k1d — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 3, 2021

If he does get released, I have no doubt he’ll have plenty of teams after him. That much I can guarantee you.