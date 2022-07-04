REPORT: Gunfire Erupts At Fourth Of July Parade In Illinois

Police responded Monday morning after gunfire erupted at a fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

There were hundreds of people gathered at the parade. Though officials have not officially announced any death or injury numbers, several attendees were visibly bloodied, The AP reported. A reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times reportedly saw blankets placed over the bodies of three individuals.

A video posted to Twitter purportedly shows a number of community members scrambling to take cover after the sounds of gunfire.

There are reportedly multiple fatalities following a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Warning: Gunshots heard in below video.pic.twitter.com/F0BrsEXIS8 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 4, 2022

Police reportedly asked everyone to immediately vacate the area. “Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here,” police said, according to The AP. (RELATED: REPORT: UFC Star Kevin Holland Stops Shooting In Texas)

“SHELTER IN PLACE. Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. All 4th of July events have been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. Take shelter if in downtown HP. More information will be shared as it becomes available,” the city of Highland Park said on Facebook.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police are assisting with the respond to the shooting, according to statements posted on Twitter.

We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA – allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work. pic.twitter.com/PTut6CGZAe — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) July 4, 2022

The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade. The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park. — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) July 4, 2022

The celebration was marketed as a family-friendly event that was said to feature floats, marching bands and special entertainment, according to The AP.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.