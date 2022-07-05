A Danish Gunman Allegedly Killed Three People. Here’s What We Know So Far

Danish authorities ruled Monday that a 22-year-old who allegedly killed three and wounded dozens was likely not motivated by terrorism, The Associated Press reported.

The gunman, whose identity remains concealed but who officials have described as an “ethnic Dane,” reportedly confessed to the Danish police Sunday night after a rampage at a Copenhagen shopping center, The Guardian reported Monday. He faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

Chief Police Inspector Søren Thomassen, said the perpetrator acted alone and likely selected his victims at random, the Guardian reported. Thus far, authorities have not attributed a motive to the attacker, saying there was “no evidence” that the gunman had terrorist intentions. (RELATED: Police Detain Person Of Interest In Deadly Parade Shooting)

“Acting alone is not a hindrance to being charged with terror according to Danish law,” a spokesperson for the Copenhagen police told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“We have stated on press briefings, that there are no indications to substantiate that this shooting is an act of terror. We have not elaborated on the specific reasons for this. That is part of the ongoing investigation,” she said.

A racist motive was also suggested, but Thomassen cautioned against drawing preemptive conclusions, The Guardian reported.

“But until we’re absolutely certain that this hypothesis is correct we will carry out extensive investigations and maintain a massive operative presence in Copenhagen until we can be certain that he was acting alone,” Thomassen said, according to The Guardian.

The man was found in possession of a knife and rifle, which the police inspector said he lacked a legal permit to carry, according to The Associated Press. Civilians may own handguns in Denmark under special circumstances as permitted in Article 9 of the EU policy for member states on firearm regulations.

Victims were identified as two 17-year-old Danes and a 47-year-old Russian man, according to The Guardian. Over 20 others suffered injuries in the rush to escape, with at least four individuals receiving gunshot wounds, the AP reported.

I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022

The shooter will remain in custody in a “closed psychiatric facility” for 24 days after a court order on Monday, the police spokesperson told TheDCNF.

In 2016, a Bosnian native with clear links to terrorist organizations shot two police officers in Copenhagen, but the authorities ruled out religious extremism as a possible motivation, citing lack of evidence.

The shooting happened days after a gunman killed two people outside of a gay nightclub in Oslo, Norway on June 25. Oslo police said in a statement that the man, identified as a Norwegian of Iranian heritage, may have had an Islamic extremist motivation.

