Olivia Culpo’s Earth Tone Bikini Is Sending Summer Vacation Vibes

Olivia Culpo’s June 22 Instagram post revealed an absolutely drool-worthy photograph of the star in an earth toned bikini.

The picture gave off instant summer vacation vibes and offered fans a fresh new perspective of how relaxed high fashion swimwear is meant to be worn. The soft brown bikini looked as comfortable as it did fashionable. Culpo expertly added a tan-colored summer hat which picked up on the brown hues of the bikini, making it an absolutely perfect match for the outfit. The focal point was the criss-cross design across Culpo’s midriff.

This perfectly neutral-toned bikini popped from underneath a stark white summer jacket. The jacket itself had an inner layer that would allow Culpo to button up the top portion while leaving her rock hard abs on full display if she so desired. Of course, it could be fully done up for a more conservative look as well.

She accessorized her beach-ready bikini look with an oversized beach bag that also hand hints of soft brown and blended nicely with the warm colors featured in the rest of her outfit. (RELATED: Famous Lifestyle Model Alexia Daye Sends Summer Vibes In A Chain-Link Bikini)

Culpo captioned her photo with “Hola Mexico! 😊” and threw some credit in the direction of the designers. Matteau and Fwrd got a shout-out in front of Culpo’s 5.2 million followers. Now, fans know which stores to flock to if they want to mimic Culpo’s sultry summer vibes.

This wasn’t the first time Culpo flaunted her stuff in swimwear for her Instagram fans. Just a week ago she posted a gallery that showcased a series of stunning bikinis in a multitude of colors and patterns.