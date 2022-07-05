Gov. Phil Murphy’s Latest 2A Crackdown Creates Database For All Ammo Sold In New Jersey

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed seven new gun laws Tuesday, creating stricter gun regulations for the state, including one bill creating a database for all New Jersey ammo sales.

New Jersey Bill A1302 allows the state to require manufacturers and wholesale dealers to report to the state their record of ammunition sales made in New Jersey, according to the bill.

The law requires they also create an electronic records system to store their ammunition sales data.

“The handgun ammunition record shall be in electronic form and shall contain the date of the transaction; the type, caliber, or gauge of the ammunition; the quantity of ammunition sold; the name and address of the purchaser; and any other information the superintendent shall deem necessary,” the bill stated.

The seven laws Murphy signed Tuesday included banning .50 caliber weapons, stricter regulations on so-called “ghost guns,” creating an easy path to sue gun manufacturers, and mandating firearm training, reported NJ.com.

Murphy called the new gun-control regulations “common sense” laws that “live up to our Jersey values,” reported the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Dissolve The Supreme Court’: Liberals Go Ballistic Over SCOTUS Upholding Gun Rights)

“We know we can take on the epidemic of gun violence and win,” Murphy said at the bill signing in Metuchen, reported NJ.com. “We know we can put in place strong and safety gun-safety laws that are consistent with the Second Amendment and still protect our communities.”

The U.S. Supreme Court released its decision June 23 to strike down a New York State gun law requiring individuals to show “proper cause” before obtaining a concealed carry permit.