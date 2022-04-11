Politics

POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Craters Again

President Biden Signs Postal Service Reform Act Of 2022 Into Law

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman Reporter
President Joe Biden’s approval rating has taken a hit yet again, a new CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday revealed.

Biden’s approval rating now sits at 42%, one point lower than the March CBS News/YouGov poll, which saw the president with a 43% approval rating. CBS News called the new approval rating “its lowest point yet,” though other polls have shown the president’s rating fall below 42%. Biden’s disapproval rating is at 58%, according to the poll released Sunday.

The poll was conducted between April 5-8 among 2,062 respondents with a margin of error of +/- 2.8 points.

Among those polled, 69% said they disapproved of Biden’s handling of inflation, while 63% disapproved of his handling of the economy.

Fifty-percent of those polled said the reason the economy is bad is because they “don’ trust [the] Biden administration,” while 86% and 82% pointed to inflation and gas prices respectively. (RELATED: ‘We’re Going To Get Slaughtered’: Biden’s Poll Numbers Trigger Panic Mode For Democrats)

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks before signing the Postal Service Reform Act into law during an event in the State Dining Room at the White House on April 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Amongst Democrats polled, 61% said they believe Biden is “doing all he can” to lower gas prices compared to 93% of Republicans who said Biden could be doing more. Sixty-seven percent of independents said Biden could do more to lower gas prices, according to the poll.

A recent NBC News poll found only 40% of Americans surveyed approved of Biden’s handling of the presidency, with those surveyed highlighting concerns about inflation, the economy and unemployment.