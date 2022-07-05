‘I’m Not A Regular Senator, I’m A Hot Senator’: Rhode Island Dem Twerks Upside Down For Votes

A Rhode Island state senator was slammed online after posting a video to TikTok of herself twerking upside down in a bikini on Independence Day.

Democratic Rhode Island State Sen. Tiara Mack, a self-described “queer” person, posted a video of herself twerking upside down and proceeded to say, “vote Senator Mack,” on her TikTok page. The caption read, “a promised senator thirst trap at Block Island.”

Watch:

Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack (D) made this video encouraging people to vote for her. She also sponsored a bill for teaching kids “queer inclusive, pleasure-based sex ed” pic.twitter.com/835n4jS8LS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 5, 2022

Mack received pushback online, including from left-wing Twitter users. She said Tuesday that she was surprised that “unhinged internet accounts” responded to a video of an elected official twerking in a bikini.

“Damn. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday,” Mack said.

Damn. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday 🥴 — Tiara Mack (@MackDistrict6) July 5, 2022

One online user, whose bio indicated that they lean to the left, condemned the state official. Mack noted that she has an Ivy League degree and believes that “decorum isn’t for us.”

“girl. I have an Ivy League degree and am a state senator. Hate to break it to you. Their decorum isn’t for us. They can’t respect us in a system designed to oppress us,” she said. (RELATED: School Board Member Calls For July 4 ‘Boycott’ Over Roe V. Wade Decision)

Mack sits on the Senate Committee on Commerce and is a member of the Senate Committee on Housing and Municipal Government, according to her official biography. She graduated from Brown University in 2016 and serves as a “Youth Organizing Specialist at Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.” Mack was elected to the Rhode Island Senate in 2020.

In one video, Mack dubbed herself a “hot senator” by co-opting a line from the movie “Mean Girls.”

“I’m not a regular senator, I’m a HOT senator,” the caption reads.

Mack criticized her Democratic primary opponent for using “the Bible as an excuse for his consistent right wing policies that harm the LGBTQ community and impact access to reproductive health.” She also called for a “Green New Deal” to be passed at the state level.

“I am running because I know now is the time we need to pass a Green New Deal here in Rhode Island and to help move our State forward,” she continued.

Mack did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.