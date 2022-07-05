Videos Show Stark Contrast In Philadelphia As Two Officers Get Shot While Fireworks Fly Overhead

Videos show a stark contrast as two police officers in Philadelphia were shot near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in front of thousands viewing a July 4th fireworks show.

The incident occurred Monday at 9:47 p.m., near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, according to NBC10. Monday was the final day of a 16-day event known as the Wawa Welcome America Festival. Onlookers were enjoying a fireworks show following a Jason Derulo concert.

In videos posted to Twitter, pedestrians can be seen scattering after hearing gunshots.

This is a quintessentially American scene. And it’s not what real freedom looks like. pic.twitter.com/tsT62HV4px — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 5, 2022

The two officers were shot behind the concert venue, according to NBC10. One is a 36-year-old highway patrol officer and the other is a 44-year-old Montgomery County Sheriffs deputy, the Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner said. (RELATED: Arizona Officer Shot And Killed During Traffic Stop)

One officer was grazed in the head with a bullet, while another was shot in the shoulder. Both have been released from the hospital Tuesday morning, according to ABC6.

A fireworks show in Philadelphia turned chaotic Monday night after two officers were shot. Police cars and motorcycles could be seen racing toward the scene as attendees fled. A helicopter cast floodlights overhead as fireworks exploded in the distance. pic.twitter.com/YQFPi0tyYR — David Sivak (@DISivak) July 5, 2022

The shooter has not been arrested or identified. Police are unsure if the shooting was intentional or not, according to ABC6.