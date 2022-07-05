US

Videos Show Stark Contrast In Philadelphia As Two Officers Get Shot While Fireworks Fly Overhead

Videos show a stark contrast as two police officers in Philadelphia were shot near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in front of thousands viewing a July 4th fireworks show.

The incident occurred Monday at 9:47 p.m., near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, according to NBC10. Monday was the final day of a 16-day event known as the Wawa Welcome America Festival. Onlookers were enjoying a fireworks show following a Jason Derulo concert.

In videos posted to Twitter, pedestrians can be seen scattering after hearing gunshots.

The two officers were shot behind the concert venue, according to NBC10. One is a 36-year-old highway patrol officer and the other is a 44-year-old Montgomery County Sheriffs deputy, the Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner said. (RELATED: Arizona Officer Shot And Killed During Traffic Stop)

One officer was grazed in the head with a bullet, while another was shot in the shoulder. Both have been released from the hospital Tuesday morning, according to ABC6.

The shooter has not been arrested or identified. Police are unsure if the shooting was intentional or not, according to ABC6.